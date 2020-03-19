Malachi Eberly Commits to Washington and Lee University

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Malachi Eberly, a current high school senior from West Lawn, Pennsylvania, has committed to swim for Division III Washington and Lee University in Lexington, Virginia. Eberly will graduate from Wilson High School in spring 2020 and join the Generals’ class of 2024.

Eberly currently swims and plays water polo for Wilson High School. Earlier this year at the PIAA District 3 Boys AAA Championships, Eberly placed 3rd in the 100 butterlfly (51.20), 4th in the 100 backstroke (54.10) and was part of two gold medal relays.

In addition to swimming, Eberly also plays water polo though he’s only committed publicly to swim. This year, he was a starter on his high school team and was named first-team all-conference team and second-team all-state.

“I am excited to announce my commitment to Washington and Lee University! I love the team atmosphere and the strong balance between academics and athletics. I want to thank my coaches, parents and teammates for helping me get to where I’m at. #GoGenerals”

With his current best times, Eberly would have been one of Washington and Lee’s top scoring swimmers at the 2020 ODAC Championships. He would have placed 5th in the 100 butterfly (51.20), 6th in the 100 backstroke (54.05) and 10th in the 200 IM (1:59.76).

Top SCY Times

100 backstroke – 54.05

100 butterfly – 51.20

200 IM – 1:59.76

At the ODAC Championships this year, the Generals placed 1st overall. They were nearly 200 points ahead of the 2nd place team.

Eberly will begin his swimming career at Washington and Lee University beginning fall 2020.

