NCAA Champion Maddy Banic Coming Back to Tennessee as Volunteer Assistant Coach

Maddy Banic is returning to the University of Tennessee as a volunteer assistant coach this season, three years after winning an NCAA title for the Volunteers in the 200 medley relay.

“I’m excited to come back and teach the team the type of grit and culture it takes to become an NCAA champion,” Banic said in a press release. “I’ve been training here for seven years. I’m excited to grow my relationships with the student-athletes, not just a peer but as a mentor. I’m honored for the opportunity, as it allows me to tap into a different facet of my swim knowledge and love of the sport.”

Banic finished her career in Knoxville with 16 medals at SEC Championships, including nine golds. She ranks second in Tennessee history in the 50 freestyle (21.54 — a program record at the time), fourth in the 100 fly (51.19), and was a member of 12 relay teams that clocked top-10 times.

During the two seasons of the International Swimming League, Banic experienced a career resurgence with the Energy Standard. In 2020, she set a new American record in the 50-yard butterfly with a time of 24.80.

“It’s such a thrill to be able to bring Maddy Banic, one of our all-time great student athletes, onto our coaching staff,” Tennessee director of swimming and diving Matt Kredich said. “One of our core team beliefs is that having a deep, meaningful, elite team experience in college can transform one’s life, and that what we learn through that experience will propel our graduates into tremendous success in everything they do after their collegiate career is over. Maddy is a shining example of that.”

The 25-year-old Virginia native should also be a good resource for the Volunteers based on her history of being open about her mental health struggles.

“Maddy is a fierce competitor, a relentless student of the sport and a joyful presence on the pool deck,” Kredich added. “Her willingness to share the details of her whole swimming journey has been an inspiration to so many who have struggled with mental health, self-doubt and their place in the sport and in the world. She has a wealth of knowledge and experience to share with our team, and we’re incredibly excited to have her join our staff.”