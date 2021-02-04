NCAA Asks U.S. Supreme Court For “Ample Latitude” To Govern College Sports

The NCAA filed a brief to the U.S. Supreme Court on Feb. 1, asking the court to reaffirm that it has “ample latitude to govern college sports.”

This request stems from a ruling made by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit back in May, where a three-judge panel concluded that the rules set by the NCAA to limit education-relation compensation for athletes violated antitrust law.

The Ninth Circuit decision upheld a district court ruling that says the NCAA cannot restrict colleges from granting “non-cash education-related benefits” to athletes in Division I of the Football Bowl Subdivision, men’s basketball and women’s basketball programs.

The NCAA essentially believes this ruling “greatly blurs the line” between collegiate and pro sports, and are asking that it have the leeway to govern its own association rather than have it in the hands of judges.

In December, the Supreme Court announced that it would get involved in the dispute between the NCAA and the Ninth Circuit ruling, which led to the organization filing the brief on Monday.

“Today, we asked the U.S. Supreme Court to reaffirm that the NCAA has ample latitude to govern college sports,” said the NCAA’s Chief Legal Officer, Donald Remy, in a press release. “As outlined in our brief, the lower court ruling distorts federal antitrust law and, in the process, wrongly redefines amateurism and undermines the NCAA’s supervision of college athletics.

“The ruling also encourages judicial micromanagement and invites never-ending litigation as the NCAA seeks to improve the college athletic experience. In short, the lower court ruling greatly blurs the line between college and professional sports.”

In the brief, the NCAA claims the lower court ruling embraced a “starkly different understanding of amateurism,” saying that student-athletes can be paid anything except “unlimited [amounts] unrelated to education.”

The NCAA adds that the courts have “no authority to redefine key features of a procompetitive joint venture’s products,” and if they did, the definition they embraced “has no basis in the record or common experience.”

“The NCAA and its member schools are committed to defending the rules that govern college sports – the same rules that create an environment where hundreds of thousands of student-athletes can receive the life-long benefits of a college education and compete at the highest levels of their sport,” Remy said “We look forward to continuing to make our case before the Court.”

This comes less than a month after the NCAA delayed a vote on modernizing the name, image, and likeness (NIL) rules due to “external factors.”