Citing “External Factors,” NCAA Delays Votes on NIL Modernization

While the NCAA announced in April that it intends to “modernize” rules regarding athletes being allowed to earn money off of their names, images, and likeness, the Division I Council announced today that it would delay a vote that was supposed to be held this week regarding the new rules.

According to the press release, the Division I Council remains committed to adopting new rules, but that “several external factors, including recent correspondence with the U.S. Department of Justice, prompted members to delay voting on the proposals.”

The NCAA Board of Governors had initially instructed each division to adopt new rules by January 2021, but this week NCAA President Mark Emmert recommended to each division that it delay the vote.

The Board of Governors directed each division to change name, image and likeness rules by January 2021, but judicial, political and enforcement issues and a subsequent recommendation from NCAA President Mark Emmert influenced today’s decision

The releases did not specify exactly what concerns the Justice Department had with regard to the new rules. Division II and III were also set to vote on new rules this week, and those votes also are expected to be delayed. The NAIA, meanwhile, already voted last October allowing student-athletes to receive compensation “for promoting any commercial product, enterprise, or for any public or media appearance,” even if if they do reference their participation in intercollegiate athletics.

The proposed new NCAA rules are expected to make it easier for college athletes to earn money from things like social media and appearances, and student-athletes will be allowed to use their school’s name and sport in such endeavors, but not school or conference logos.

Name-image-likeness, or NIL, has been a hot topic for sometime now, and the issue was pushed to the forefront in the fall of 2019, when California passed the Fair Pay to Play Act, the effect of which threatened to force California schools to operate under a different set of NIL rules unless the NCAA as a whole made changes.

