Brad Sanford Transfers to Duke After Michigan State Cuts Swimming & Diving

Brad Sanford from Naperville, Illinois has announced his transfer from the discontinued Michigan State men’s swimming and diving team to Duke University, where he will swim his three remaining years of eligibility, beginning in the fall of 2021.

“When l found out Michigan State was discontinuing the swim program, l was disappointed and upset that my swim career was suddenly coming to an end. I am forever grateful for the friendships I have made and for all the support from my teammates and coaches. Michigan State has been a great experience, and I’ve had incredible coaches and teammates who I will miss.

“I am excited to announce I am going to continue my swimming career at Duke University! Duke is an amazing school both in academics and athletics. I look forward to being a Blue Devil and creating new experiences. A heartfelt thank you to my teammates, friends, family and coaches. Your support has been amazing. Go Duke!”

Sanford graduated from Naperville Central High School in 2019. He swam and played water polo, qualifying for States in the 50/100 free in the former and winning two Illinois High School state titles in the latter. In his freshman season at Michigan State, he improved his lifetime bests in the 50/100 free and 100 fly and swam the 6th-fastest 100 fly time in Spartan history (47.75) at 2020 B1G Championships, where he placed 26th.

Best SCY times:

100 fly – 47.75

50 fly – 22.24

100 free – 45.22

50 free – 20.82

Sanford will join the Blue Devils in the class of 2024 which also includes Adam Vlasic, Andrew O’Brien, David Chang, Luke Johnson, Seamus Harding, Zach McIntyre, and Zach Wassmer.