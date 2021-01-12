Curzan & Lochte Scratch Out Of Richmond Pro Swim Series

2021 TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – RICHMOND

Claire Curzan and Ryan Lochte have both dropped off the psych sheets for the Pro Swim Series opener in Richmond, Virginia this week. Updated psych sheets show a number of notable scratches.

Teenage phenom Curzan was the top seed in three different events: the 100 fly, 100 back, and 200 back. The 16-year-old was originally entered in five races, with some potential National Age Group records up for grabs. But Curzan no longer appears on psych sheets and won’t be competing in Richmond this week.

In fact, a few of her teammates on the North Carolina-based TAC Titans have scratched off the original psych sheets. Other TAC Titans scratches include 17-year-old Lance Norris and 16-year-old Braeden Haughey, both age group standouts.

12-time Olympic medalist Ryan Lochte was set to compete in Richmond as well, but he’s also scratched off the psych sheets. The 36-year-old would have been one of the meet’s most high-profile names, and was entered in a whopping six events.

Lochte’s scratch is part of a mass exodus out of the 200 IM. The original top three seeds have all scratched: Lochte, Dynamo’s Raunak Khosla, and 18-year-old SwimMAC swimmer Tim Connery.

Other notable scratches on the updated psych sheets: