NC State’s Ky-lee Perry on 200 Free Relay Record (Video)

2019 ACC WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

Reported by Robert Gibbs.

200 FREE RELAY FINAL

NC State – 1:26.15 Louisville – 1:27.47 Virginia – 1:28.60

Like we said, after putting three women in the top eight in the 50 free, NC State had to be the prohibitive favorite here. Sure enough, the Wolfpack quartet rocketed out early and never looked back, setting a new meet and ACC record en route to a 1:26.16 finish.

Perry led off in 21.58, 0.01s faster than her time this morning, and a time that would have won the individual 50 free. Alons put up a scorching 21.19 that gave NC State almost a one second lead halfway through the race, and Rowe (21.42) and Hansson (21.96) easily held off the rest of the field. That’s now the fastest time in the country this season, surpassing Tennessee’s 1:26.51 from the SEC Championships.

Louisville took 2nd in 1:27.47 behind Comerford’s 21.17 split on the 2nd leg, and UVA, who won this event last year by setting the meet and ACC records that NC State broke tonight, took 3rd in 1:28.60, with the entire time, including Hill on the leadoff leg, clocking between 22.0 and 22.2.