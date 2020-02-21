Navy Men and Women Win Everything But 50s on Day 2 of Patriot League Champs

2020 PATRIOT LEAGUE Swimming and Diving Championships – MEN AND WOMEN

Wednesday, February 19 – Saturday, February 22

US Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland (Eastern Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Navy men (16x) & Navy women (8x) (results – 1, 2, 3, 4)

The day got underway with Navy sophomore Martina Thomas successfully defending her 500 free title. Thomas didn’t quite match last year’s time of 4:45.67, but her 4:46.27 tonight was just enough to secure the win once again over last year’s runner-up, Maddie Hartigan of Bucknell (4:46.48).

Navy and Bucknell again went 1-2 in the next event, the 200 IM. Bucknell sophomore Maggie Wyngowski took the lead after a 34.48 breaststroke leg, but Navy sophomore Sydney Harrington stormed home with a 27.88 anchor leg, the fastest in the field, to win 2:00.00 to 2:00.15.

In the 50 free, Army junior Madison Berg interrupted Navy’s win streak with a 22.91, a 0.24s improvement over her B-final-winning time of 23.15 from last year.

In the 400 medley relay, Army led Navy by 0.01s at the halfway point, but fielding splits of 52.94 and 48.39 on the fly and free legs by Harrington and Thomas gave Navy a two second margin of victory, winning in 3:38.43 and setting a new pool record.

It was almost the exact same story on the men’s side. Navy juniors Ryan Waters and Luke Johnson finished 1-2 in the 500 for the 2nd year in a row, with Waters over a second faster than last year in 4:17.01, while Johnson took 2nd in 4:18.15, over two seconds faster than his time from last year.

Navy junior Micah Oh took the 200 IM in 1:45.38, nearly breaking a meet record of 1:45.33 that had been on the books since 2009. Last year, Oh finished 7th in 1:50.89. Last year’s champion, Army junior Brian McKenrick, finished 2nd today in 1:46.16, about half a second slower than his finals times from last year, while Loyola freshman Max Verheyen took 3rd in 1:45.96.

Another Loyola swimmer, sophomore Jimmy Hayburn, won the 50 free in 19.99. Army junior Josh Zock, who won last year with a 19.82, took 2nd tonight with a 20.09 after going 19.95 in prelims.

As one might expect, the Navy men dominated the 1m diving event with six men in the top eight, and senior Bradley Buchter led a sweep of the top three spots.

Navy closed out the day with a meet record in the 400 medley relay. Backstroker Caleb Mauldin (47.06), breaststroker Dean Nguyen (52.42) and flyer James Wilson (47.22) all had the fastest splits in the field, anchor Dominick Wallace had the 2nd-fastest free leg with a 43.34, and the Midshipmen touched in 3:10.04, over four seconds ahead of the 2nd-place Army team.

Women – Team Rankings – Through Event 14

1.U.S. Naval Academy (341)

2. Bucknell University (191)

3. Boston University (172)

3. U.S. Military Academy (170)

5. Lehigh University (167)

6. Loyola University (125)

7. Colgate University (77)

8. American University (73)

9. College of the Holy Cross (62)

10. Lafayette College (46)

Men – Team Rankings – Through Event 14

1. U.S. Naval Academy (375.5)

2. U.S. Military Academy (280.5)

3. Loyola University (152)

4. Bucknell University (150)

5. Lehigh University (116)

6. Boston University (109)

7. Lafayette College (74)

8. American University (59)

9. College of the Holy Cross (58)

10. Colgate University (50)