National Record Roundup: Romanchuk Shatters Ukrainian Record In 800 FR

2018 LEN EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

We once again saw a plethora of National Records go down on day 6 of the European Championships, including a new European Record in the men’s 200 back from Russian Evgeny Rylov.

The other’s broken that we’ve already covered include:

Along with those, we saw a few more.

Going along with the trend of new National Records in the men’s 50 free, Kristian Gkolomeev broke his Greek Record in a time of 21.52, lowering his 21.66 from the Mediterranean Games and qualifying 4th for tomorrow’s stacked final. A second Greek Record fell on the night as Anna Ntountounaki knocked down her old mark of 26.30 (also set at the Mediterranean Games) to 26.22 in the women’s 50 fly, qualifying for the final in 8th.

Mykhailo Romanchuk set his third Ukrainian Record in winning the men’s 800, clocking 7:42.96 to destroy his previous mark of 7:45.85. He also reset the national records in the 400 and 1500, where he won gold and silver respectively.

Both Arianna Castiglioni (ITA) and Ida Hulkko (FIN) reset their respective National Records in the women’s 50 breast, with Castiglioni clocking 30.30 in the prelims and Hulkko a 30.53 in the semis, and Switzerland’s Maria Ugolkova broke her national mark to win bronze in the women’s 200 IM. Ugolkova had equalled her previous record of 2:11.41 in the semis, and brought it down to 2:10.83 in the final to win bronze over Great Britain’s Siobhan-Marie O’Connor (2:10.85).

Just like in the mixed medley relay, we saw plenty of new National Records in the mixed 400 free relay (along with France):