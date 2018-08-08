Florian Wellbrock with next German Record, 800 m Freestyle

2018 LEN EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Florian Wellbrock will celebrate his 21st birthday on August, 18th. He made himself two big presents already: The German won the 1500m freestyle on day 3 in a new German Record time of 14:36,15. And today, on day 6, he grabbed the bronze medal in the 800m freestyle with a time of 7:45,60. He improved his own German Record by 1,25 seconds.

In the 1500m, Wellbrock, Mykhaylo Romanchuk and Gregorio Paltrinieri went 1-2-3, in the 1500m freestyle it were Romanchuk-Paltrinieri-Wellbrock. Florian Wellbrock attacked Paltrinieri on the last 50 and finished the race 0,58 seconds behind.

Perhaps that won’t be Wellbrock’s last medal: He will compete in the Mixed 4×1,25km open water relay. His girl friend, Sarah Köhler, will join him in the German quartett on Saturday. Köhler won the silver medal in the 1500m freestyle, also with a new German Record.

Wellbcock’s strenght are the longer distances but the third place in the 800m also shows his “ground-speed” for these events. Wellbrock has a personal-best time in the 400m freestyle of 3:47,17. He trains in Magdeburg with coach Bernd Berkhahn who also coaches Franziska Hentke (200m butterfly World Championships silver medalist). Berkhahn also has open-water specialists Rob Muffels and Finnia Wunram in his training group.