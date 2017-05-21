MP Swim Tips by Bob Bowman – Episode Vierzehn



Bob Bowman ist der Trainer des erfolgreichsten olympischen Athleten aller Zeiten: Michael Phelps. Zur Zeit ist er Chefcoach in Arizona, USA, an der dortigen Universität. Außerdem war er Head Coach der US Herrennationalmannschaft bei den Olympischen Spielen 2016.

Bob Bowman sagt: “Im Brustschwimmen ist die beste Methode, zu lernen, wie man Kraft anwendet ohne viel Widerstand zu erzeugen.”

Bei Schwimmern, die “keine geborenen Brustschwimmer sind” ist es wichtig, die einzelnen Elemente des Schwimmstils sowie die Koordination von Arm- und Beinschlag zu verbessern.

Bowman weiter: “Außerdem musst du Brustschwimmen als stromlinienförmigen Schwimmstil betrachten. Das Wichtigste beim Brustschwimmen ist, eine sehr flache Stromlinie mit dem Körper zu bilden und ein saubere Linie zwischen den Schwimmzügen. Jüngere Schwimmer “rudern” oft eher mit Armen und Beine, weil sie versuchen, mit Kraft weiterzukommen.

(Die Kunst des Gleitens beim Brustschwimmen beherrscht -Anm. der Autorin- meiner Meinung nach Marco Koch perfekt.)

Natürlich wieder mit deutschen Untertiteln:

