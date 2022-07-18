Mollie O’Callaghan Excited To Reunite With Aussie Teammates In Birmingham (Video)

Courtesy: Swimming Australia

Fresh from her standout performances at the recent World Championships, with six medals including three gold, Mollie O’Callaghan now has her sights set on the upcoming Commonwealth Games.

The 18-year-old will make her Games debut in Birmingham, where she’ll enter the meet as one of the form swimmers in the world.

Below, find an interview with O’Callaghan from the Australian training camp in France, courtesy of Swimming Australia.

She speaks on her preparation for both Worlds and the Games, where her motivation was heading into 2022 and the possibility of her racing backstroke in Birmingham.

O’Callaghan won World Championship gold in the women’s 100 freestyle last month in Budapest, and added a second individual medal with a silver in the 200 free.

She added four medals on the Aussie relays, including a pair of golds in the women’s 4×100 free and the mixed 4×100 free, the latter of which set a new world record.