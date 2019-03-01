Mohamed Samy Scheduled for Friday Big Tens Double in 200 Free/100 Back

BIG TEN – MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

After not swimming the 50 free on Thursday, Indiana’s Mohamed Samy is scheduled to take on a day 3 double at the Big Ten Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships on Friday. He’s entered as the top seed in the 200 free (1:32.97) and the 5th seed in the 100 back (47.27). While he may ultimately wind up back in the 50 free on day 1, this is likely more about testing out events and event schedules for NCAAs.

Also pulling a day 3 double is Wisconsin sophomore MJ Mao (Jian on your scorecards). While Mao isn’t seeded as highly in either of his events as Samy is (7th in the 100 fly and 100 breast), he crushed his best time in a 200 breaststroke time trial on Tuesday. That will bring a level of anticipation to his Friday swims, which will be his first individual races of the meet.

There were no super-significant scratches on day 3. The versatile Tommy Cope of Michigan dropped the 200 free (8th in the conference) and 100 breast (6th in the conference) to focus on his 200 IM (2nd seed), and most of the drops were just event choices for swimmers with two-or-more potential top 10 seeds.

The exception to that is Indiana’s Brock Brown, who ranks 10th in the conference this year in the 100 breaststroke (and after other scratches would’ve been the 8th seed). He hasn’t swum yet at this meet, so it seems that maybe he won’t.

Top 10 Seeds Scratched: