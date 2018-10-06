Mizzou Dominates Show-Me Showdown, Nick Alexander Doubles Up

2018 SHOW-ME SHOWDOWN
- October 5th, 2018
- Columbia, MO
- Results
- Scores
- Men
- Missouri 674
- Missouri State University 357
- Lindenwood University 354.50
- Drury University 301
- Washington University St. Louis 241.50
- Women
- Missouri 709
- Missouri State 511.50
- Drury University 338
- Lindenwood University 294
- Washington University St. Louis 252
- Men
Invite hosts Missouri dominated, winning most events and all relays on both the men’s and women’s sides.
WOMEN’S MEET
In the opening 200 medley relays, Missouri went 1-2 on the women’s and men’s sides. For the women, key splits were Haley Hynes‘ 24.96 backstroke lead-off and a 24.04 fly leg from Annie Ochitwa as they cruised to a 1:41.46 win.
With All-American backstroker Hannah Stevens no longer in the picture, Hynes will be counted on as the top sprint backstroker in the program. The junior backed up her medley lead-off with a 23.10 split on the Tigers’ winning 200 free relay and took a win in the 100 back (54.45).
Ochitwa, meanwhile, took the 200 IM (2:04.14) just ahead of teammates Kylie Dahlgren (2:04.33) and Amanda Smith (2:04.59). She was a double winner, later sailing to victory in the 100 fly (55.28), and capping things off with a 50.55 anchor leg on Mizzou’s winning 400 free relay.
Sophomore Sammie Jo Porter was another double winner, taking the 100 free (51.89) and 200 free (1:50.35), while freshman Ana Pozder earned her first NCAA win with a 4:58.34.
MEN’S MEET
For the men, the Mizzou B team upset the A team by a mere hundredth.
Nick Alexander was 22.53 on back for the B team and Caleb Hicks 24.99 on breast, with freshmen holding it down on the back half: Danny Kovac was 21.48 on fly and Kyle Leach anchored at 20.34. The A team was lifted by a 24.85 breast split by Jordan O’Brien and a 19.98 anchor from Luke Mankus, but a 22.71 from Daniel Hein and a 21.81 fly split from Micah Slaton ultimately put them just a hundredth too far behind. The B team was 1:29.34 to edge the A’s 1:29.35.
Kovac was a sought-after recruit in high school and put an exclamation point on his summer with an 18 & under title in the 100 fly at U.S. Nationals and a 4×100 medley relay gold medal for Team USA at Junior Pan Pacs. Today, in addition to his T-field’s-fastest medley relay split, he took 2nd in the 200 IM (1:50.08) and the 100 fly (48.68), while splitting a 44.52 on Mizzou’s winning 400 free relay.
Giovanny Lima and Nick Alexander came up big for the Tigers with two wins each. Lima was 1:37.60 to dominate the 200 free, helped himself to a 4:28.35 victory in the 500 free, and was 45.41 leading off their 400 free relay (and 20.52 anchoring the 200 free relay). Alexander, for his part, put up a strong 1:47.53 to win the 200 IM, and finished first in the 100 back (48.24).
Missouri State was led by Artur Osvath, who stole a win from the Tigers. He was 48.68 to edge Kovac in the 100 fly, while adding a 55.70 for 2nd in the 100 breast ahead of his teammate Blair Bish (55.78) and Mizzou’s O’Brien (55.97). Taking the win there was Lindenwood’s Justin Winnett (54.53).
