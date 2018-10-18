Missy Franklin To Be Inducted Into Colorado Sports Hall Of Fame

23-year-old American Olympic swimmer Missy Franklin is set to be inducted into the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2019. Along with 5 additional nominees, including Winter Olympian Todd Lodwick, Franklin will be honored during the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame banquet scheduled for April 3rd in Denver.

While a student at Regis Jesuit High School, Franklin earned Colorado Sports Hall of Fame’s High School Swimmer of the Year in 2010, as well as the organization’s Amateur Athlete of the Year in both 2011 and 2012. She was also Colorado Swimming’s Female Swimmer of the year consecutively from 2008 to 2013.

Franklin is a 6-time Olympic medalist, including individual golds in the women’s 100m back and 200m back at the 2012 Games in London. Her time of 2:04.06 in the latter events still stands as the World Record in the event.

Franklin’s past awards also include the prestigious Honda Cup – Top Female College Athlete in 2015, the Laureus Award – World Female Athlete of the Year in 2013, as well as the AAU James E. Sullivan Award in 2012.

Earlier this year the former Cal Bear relocated to Athens, Georgia to take up training under storied coach Jack Bauerle while also pursuing a degree is psychology.