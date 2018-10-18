8 Key Factors in Achieving Competition Success

With a new season upon us, athletes are starting to consider what comes next. Some athletes are riding the wave of a success, and are thinking about how to maintain the momentum next season, while others are underwhelmed by their performances and looking for ways to be better prepared come championship season.

Throughout history, there have been many schools of thought on how athletes can best prepare themselves for championship season. The challenge is that most of these strategies focus on the hours, days and weeks leading up to the event. It’s important to make sure your mind and body are prepared, but it takes more than that to win. Using technology can help ensure that every measure has been taken, so the podium is in focus when championship season approaches.

The key is to really understand and evaluate performance throughout the entire season, so you can be confident leading up to the race, knowing you have prepared for the event.

We have assembled the top 8 points to consider in your quest for podium status at the next championship event:

1. Start preparing right away

It’s never too early to start preparing for competition success. In fact, starting right at the beginning of the season is best, since there’s more time to analyze data, find opportunities and act on them.

When looking for opportunities to optimize strokes it can take months to make the incremental improvements consistently. If this process is started too late, it may not leave enough time to perfect your new approach.

2. Make checking the data a routine

Having data available for every race makes it easy to regularly check for performance changes; the key is in remembering to do so. Because the technology is new, the routine of reviewing and analyzing sets against one another to find areas of weakness to work on is not ingrained in athletes yet. It’s important to check data at a minimum on a weekly basis (but ideally after each practice) to quickly recognize areas for improvement.

3. Know all your numbers

Every elite swimmer knows their times, stroke counts, splits, and breath counts, but these don’t always show underlying techniques. The key to improving is to get familiar with the lesser- known metrics: Stroke Index, Distance Per Stroke, Stroke Rate, Turn Times, Push-off Strength and Time Underwater.