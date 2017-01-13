Missouri State Cancels Senior Night Due to Weather

Missouri State University has canceled senior night for its swim team, citing inclement weather. The meet against Truman State was scheduled for Saturday, January 14th. The press release on the Bears’ athletics website states that the meet will not be made up at a later date. The Bears’ next meet will be against rival Drury University on January 19th, while Truman State will face Missouri S & T on January 20th.

Seniors – Men

Preston Selby

Uldis Tazans

Seniors – Women

Anna Bump

Shawna Elsey

CeCe Etter

Briana Horozewski

Quincy Howell

Lauren Pavel

Nina Privitera

Alexis Skiniotes

Press Release



SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Senior Day matchup between Missouri State and Truman State, originally scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 14, has been canceled due to impending weather conditions. The meet was set to begin at 2 p.m. at Hammons Student Center and, as a result of the weather, will not be made up.

The Bears will travel across town Thursday, Jan. 19, for a contest against cross-town rival Drury University. The squads crossed paths earlier in the season where the Missouri State women fell 131-100, while the men earned a 143-73 victory over the Panthers. The meet is scheduled to begin at approximately 6 p.m. at Breech Pool.

For more information on the Missouri State swimming and diving team, visit www.missouristatebears.com or Twitter (@MoStateSwim).