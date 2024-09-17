Minnesota Adds YMCA Nationals Finalist Edward Stoltz for 2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

YMCA Nationals finalist Edward Stoltz is headed to the University of Minnesota in the fall of 2025 to study and swim for the Gophers. Stoltz lives in Pennsylvania, where he is a senior at B. Reed Henderson High School and trains with the Upper Main Line YMCA.

“I am thrilled to be announcing that I will be continuing my athletic and academic career at the University of Minnesota. I would like to give all thanks to God, my friends, family, teammates and coaches who have supported me. Go Gophers!! 〽️”

Stoltz was a three-time finalist at the 2024 YMCA National Long Course Championships, earning 3rd place in the 50 fly (24.90), 6th place in the 100 free (52.57), and 7th place in the 50 back (26.99). All three times were personal bests.

Stoltz has held the top times for the 50 free, 100 free, and 100 back for B. Reed Henderson High School throughout all three years he’s been attending. He was a finalist at the 2024 PIAA 3A State Championship (SCY), where he secured 5th place in the 50 free with a lifetime best of 20.69 as a junior.

His time also qualified him for YMCA Nationals, where he placed 34th. He qualified for other events as well. At Nationals, Stoltz achieved personal bests: 45.06 in the 100 free, 1:41.87 in the 200 free (where he led off the 800 free relay), 22.44 in his 50 fly split, and 49.67 in the 100 fly.

In 2022, Stoltz placed 2nd in the 50 free at the Middle Atlantic Junior Olympic Championship (SCY) with a time of 21.80, competing in the 13-14 age group.

Top SCY Times

50 Free – 20.69

100 Free – 45.06

200 Free – 1:41.87

100 Back – 48.95

100 Fly – 49.67

Minnesota ranked 5th overall at last season’s Big Ten Championships, the same ranking as the previous year. Stoltz still has another year to improve his times. His 100 back time of 48.95 would have surpassed two swimmers in the ‘C’ final at last year’s Championship, though the addition of USC to the conference this season (the only one of the four Big Ten additions with a men’s swimming program) will change the dynamics. Additionally, Stoltz could be valuable for the medley relay with his 50 back split of 22.73.

Stoltz will be joining Oliver Schimberg, Ethan Schutten, Jackson Scheiber, Jack Hackler, and Ethan Kosin at Minnesota in the fall of 2025. Schimberg could bolster the backstroke group with his 100 back time of 47.39, while Kosin could also contribute with his 100 back time of 48.33.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.