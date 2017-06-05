Miguel De Lara Takes Down Mexican Record in 200 Breast

2017 ARENA PRO SWIM SERIES – SANTA CLARA

Thursday, June 1st-Sunday, June 4th

50-Meter Course

Prelims 9 am/Finals 5 pm (PST)

Santa Clara, California

Mexican breastsroker Miguel De Lara, who trains with the Auburn postgrad group, made history for his country last weekend at the 2017 Arena Pro Swim Series stop in Santa Clara. In the 200 breast final, De Lara seta new Mexican National Record, narrowly missing the podium with a 2:12.25.

That took over a half second off the former record, which stood at a 2:12.94 done by Texas A&M’s Mauro Castillo Luna at the 2017 Arena Pro Swim Series stop in Atlanta. There are still months left in the season, so we could see the swimmers battling back-and-forth for the record throughout the summer.

Splits Comparison By 50: De Lara vs. Castillo Luna

Swimmer 1st 50 Split 2nd 50 Split 3rd 50 Split 4th 50 Split Final Time Miguel De Lara (Santa Clara PSS) 29.69 33.34 34.48 34.74 2:12.25 Mauro Castillo Luna (Atlanta PSS) 29.99 33.56 34.41 34.98 2:12.94

Splits Comparison By 100: De Lara vs. Castillo Luna

Swimmer 1st 100 Split 2nd 100 Split Final Time Miguel De Lara (Santa Clara PSS) 1:03.03 1:09.22 2:12.25 Mauro Castillo Luna (Atlanta PSS) 1:03.55 1:09.39 2:12.94

De Lara now own both Mexican National Records in the breaststroke races. He set the record in the 100 breast with his 1:00.99 at the 2016 Pan American Games.