2017 British Summer C’ships Qualifier List Available

The 2017 British Summer Championships are slated for July 25th – 30th at Ponds Forge in Sheffield. Although overlapping with the FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary scheduled for July 23rd – 30th, the British meet still serves as an important milestone along the emerging swimmer’s performance pathway and both young and veteran talent will be in attendance.

As confirmed earlier this year, the annual Summer Championships age groupings will remain as male/female athletes aged 13/14 years, 15 years, 16 years, 17/18 years and 19 years and over, based on age as of December 31, 2017.

Athletes had the window of March 10th – May 29th 2017 in which to qualify for the competition, with a maximum of 24 top-ranked swimmers in each age group being invited to the championship event. For those falling outside of the top 24, the swimmers will still have the opportunity to participate in home nation championships within England, Scotland and Wales.

The listing of all athletes qualified for the championship meet has now been released. Several British stand-outs who wound up not qualifying for World Championships are on the list, including World Junior Champion Emily Large, 2016 Olympians Craig Benson and Camilla Hattersley, as well as stalwart competitors Cameron Brodie, Jessica Fullalove and Calum Tait.

You can view the entire list of qualified participants here.