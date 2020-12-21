Michigan HS Champ Madeline Greaves Signs NLI with Purdue for Fall 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Madeline Greaves of Drop Aquatics in Michigan has committed to Purdue’s class of 2025. She’s a senior at Farmington High School.

TOP TIMES (SCY)

100 breast – 1:04.51

200 breast – 2:15.66

100 fly – 55.14

200 fly – 2:00.60

200 IM – 2:04.35

400 IM – 4:20.09

500 free – 4:58.99

Greaves is a versatile pickup for Purdue, with her best events being the 200 breast and 200 fly with potential in the sprint fly and IMs. At the 2019 Michigan HS Division II Championships, Greaves claimed state titles in the 500 free (5:00.13) and 200 IM (2:04.35). She also anchored both of Farmington’s free relays at the meet.

With her best times in the 200 breast and 200 fly, she’s within a second or so of C-final scoring range at the Big Ten Championships.

Last season, Greaves would’ve ranked #3 on Purdue’s roster in the 200 fly and 200 breast. She would’ve also ranked #2 on the roster in the 400 IM.

Greaves joins Hannah Hill, Jenna Marquette, Audrey Crowel and Cecilie Wiuff in Purdue’s class of 2025.

