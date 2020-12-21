Danish New Year Meet Cancelled As Non-Elite Swimmers Remain Dry

Although the Danish Short Course Championships were able to be held this month via a separate men’s and women’s format, the vast majority of swimmers within the nation are out of the water at this time.

Per governmental mandates surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, sports clubs and recreational facilities within Denmark must keep indoor facilities closed to the public until January 4th; however, professional athletes can still use indoor premises closed to the public.

Against this restrictive backdrop, the Danish Swimming Union has decided to cancel the New Year Championships. Originally set for February 5th – 7th in Esbjerg, the meet will no longer happen.

‘It does not make sense in a sporting perspective to hold the annual championships so soon after a long period without training,’ says the Union.

The Danish Swimming Union says it is in close discussions with the Danish Sports Confederation (DIF) regarding any changes to Olympic qualification taking COVID-19 training impacts into account. Also, any decisions impacting the March/April Championships will be examined against any new coronavirus advice in the January time frame.