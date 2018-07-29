Michael Andrew Sets Up For Diverse Three-Meet Lineup

2018 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
Wednesday, July 25 – Sunday, July 29, 2018
William Woollett Aquatics Center, Irvine, CA
Prelims 9 AM / Finals 6 PM (U.S. Pacific Time)
With a win in the 100 breaststroke tonight, American 19-year-old Michael Andrew booked a trip to the 2018 Pan Pacific Championships, a few days after nabbing an official roster spot for the 2019 World Championships.
But while most swimmers competing at both meets are currently in line for almost identical lineups, Andrew could have a vastly different schedule at both meets, and neither would mirror the schedule he’s swum this week.
This week’s lineup:
- Day 1
- 100 free
- Day 2
- 50 fly
- Day 3
- 100 fly
- 50 breast
- 50 back
- Day 4
- 100 breast
- Day 5
- 50 free
With a Pan Pacs berth in hand, Andrew can enter whatever events he wants in Tokyo. However, with no stroke 50s (of which Andrew has swum all three in Irvine this week), Pan Pacs offers Andrew a better chance to focus on his Olympic distance races that are currently just outside of World Championships contention. The 100 breast will obviously be the primary Pan Pacs focus for Andrew, as he has to stay ahead of the field to keep his Worlds berth in the event. But the 100 fly could take on extra significance – Andrew was 3rd this week in 51.68, but passing up second-place Jack Conger (51.11 in Irvine) would give him another Worlds entry. Andrew swam the 100 fly at the start of a tough triple with the 50 breast and 50 back, so it might be interesting to see if Andrew swims any differently without such a crowded prelims-finals slate.
Projected Pan Pacs lineup:
- Day 1
- 100 back?
- Day 2
- 100 breast
- Day 3
- 100 fly
- Day 4
- 50 free?
- 4×100 medley relay
The at Worlds, Andrew gets to do what he does best: sprint. He’ll have a lineup of at least two 50s, and perhaps one more depending on how he does in the 50 free tomorrow and potentially at Pan Pacs. The 100 breast looks like a solid shot (third-place Devon Nowicki might not make Pan Pacs, which would effectively lock Andrew and Andrew Wilson into the two Worlds spots), with an outside chance of the 100 fly.
Projected Worlds lineup:
- Day 1
- 100 breast (heats & semis)
- 50 fly (heats & semis)
- Day 2
- 100 breast (final)
- 50 fly (final)
- Day 3
- 50 breast (heats & semis)
- Day 4
- 50 breast (final)
- 4×100 mixed medley relay (heats & semis)
- Day 5
- None
- Day 6
- 50 free? (heats & semis)
- 100 fly? (heats & semis)
- Day 7
- 50 free? (final)
- 100 fly? (final)
- Day 8
- 4×100 medley relay (heats & final)
Why on earth would he not swim the 50 free at pan Pacs? On a side note I am slightly interested to see if he swims 100 back there, although he certainly won’t make worlds there. Pan lacs he’ll swim 50 free 100 breast 100 fly possibly 100 back (really not sure). Worlds will be 50 breast 50 fly 100 breast and likely 50 free, don’t think he’ll make 100 fly.
It’s fascinating to try to plan training for all those scenarios
He still needs to find nearly 0.6 to catch Conger in the 100 fly, assuming Conger doesn’t improve on his time in Tokyo. As it is he’ll likely still have a busy program for next year with 4 individual events and two relays.