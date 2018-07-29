Michael Andrew Sets Up For Diverse Three-Meet Lineup

2018 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

With a win in the 100 breaststroke tonight, American 19-year-old Michael Andrew booked a trip to the 2018 Pan Pacific Championships, a few days after nabbing an official roster spot for the 2019 World Championships.

But while most swimmers competing at both meets are currently in line for almost identical lineups, Andrew could have a vastly different schedule at both meets, and neither would mirror the schedule he’s swum this week.

This week’s lineup:

Day 1 100 free

Day 2 50 fly

Day 3 100 fly 50 breast 50 back

Day 4 100 breast

Day 5 50 free



With a Pan Pacs berth in hand, Andrew can enter whatever events he wants in Tokyo. However, with no stroke 50s (of which Andrew has swum all three in Irvine this week), Pan Pacs offers Andrew a better chance to focus on his Olympic distance races that are currently just outside of World Championships contention. The 100 breast will obviously be the primary Pan Pacs focus for Andrew, as he has to stay ahead of the field to keep his Worlds berth in the event. But the 100 fly could take on extra significance – Andrew was 3rd this week in 51.68, but passing up second-place Jack Conger (51.11 in Irvine) would give him another Worlds entry. Andrew swam the 100 fly at the start of a tough triple with the 50 breast and 50 back, so it might be interesting to see if Andrew swims any differently without such a crowded prelims-finals slate.

Projected Pan Pacs lineup:

Day 1 100 back?

Day 2 100 breast

Day 3 100 fly

Day 4 50 free? 4×100 medley relay



The at Worlds, Andrew gets to do what he does best: sprint. He’ll have a lineup of at least two 50s, and perhaps one more depending on how he does in the 50 free tomorrow and potentially at Pan Pacs. The 100 breast looks like a solid shot (third-place Devon Nowicki might not make Pan Pacs, which would effectively lock Andrew and Andrew Wilson into the two Worlds spots), with an outside chance of the 100 fly.

Projected Worlds lineup: