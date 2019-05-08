Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Michael Andrew shocked us all with his swim in the 200 IM at the the Richmond Pro Swim dropping a 1:57.49. What some may not know is that heading into the meet, he’s been experimenting with the Ketogenic Diet. Eliminating carbs from your diet sounds brutal, but Michael does do things differently. It’ll be interesting to see how the diet works after the summer is over.

Michael swam the 200 IM in Richmond to prep for the event at the FINA Champions Series. In Guangzhou, China, however, it was his 3rd event of the session, and though he still collected $5k in prize money, he turned in a slow 2:04. I’m hoping he can turn it around at the FINA Champions Series in Indianapolis, May 31-June 1st, after getting the Guangzhou experience under his belt.

Predictions.

If Michael focuses on a fast 200 IM in Indy, what do you think he can go? I would love see Michael shave a few tenths, going 1:57.1-2, maybe even a 1:56.9. But who cares what I think… What do you think?

Doconc

Not sure how this improves his endurance

