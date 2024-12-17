Storied Aussie Coach Richard Scarce Moving From Miami To TSS Aquatics

After the 2024 Short Course World Championships, there is a shake-up in the upper echelons of Australian coaching.

Storied Aussie coach Richard Scarce will leave Miami Swimming Club and take on the head coaching role at TSS Aquatics.

After leading Miami for the past three+ years, Scarce says goodbye to the city of Miami and looks ahead to the Soutport-based club that once hosted Olympic champion Cameron McEvoy.

Prior to joining Miami, Scarce served as the head coach at Bond University, where he was responsible for talents such as Elijah Winnington, Matt Davis, and Alex Graham.

Scarce most recently has had Jenna Strauch and Maximillian Giuliani under his tutelage, the latter of whom with the 21-established a new Australian record in the 200m freestyle at the 2024 Short Course World Championships.

Scarce also briefly trained the history-making Korean men’s 4x200m free relay which earned its first-ever gold at last year’s Asian Games.

There’s no news yet as to which swimmers, if any, may be following Scarce. We’ve reached out for comment.

The video below gives some insight into the high-intensity tactics Scarce employs to motivate his Olympic hopefuls.