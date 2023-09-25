Mission Accomplished: South Korea Grabs Asian Games Gold In Men’s 800 Free Relay

19TH ASIAN GAMES

Sunday, September 24th – Friday, September 29th (swimming)

Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Aquatic Sports Arena, Hangzhou, China

LCM (50m)

Ahead of the 19th Asian Games, South Korea made no qualms about its goal of earning a potential first-ever gold in the men’s 4x200m free relay.

Entering Hangzhou, the best men’s 4x200m freestyle relay result achieved by the nation at an Asian Games was represented by a silver medal captured in 1994.

However, the quartet of Yang Jaehoon, Lee Hojoon, Kim Woomin and Hwang Sunwoo roared to the wall tonight to top the podium, producing a new Asian Record in the process.

Korea touched in a collective time of 7:01.73 to beat out runners-up China who settled for silver in 7:03.40 while Japan bagged bronze in 7:06.29.

En route to gold, Korea knocked 3 seconds off of his previous national standard and about half a second off of the longstanding Asian Record of 7:02.26 Japan put on the books at the 2009 World Championships.

However, the Korean men’s 4x200m free relay relay has been on the rise, making recent strides on the elite international stage. The team captured a 6th place finish at the 2022 World Championships in Budapest and 4th place at the 2022 Short Course World Championships, setting new national standards over each course.

After a training stint in Australia under the watchful eye of Richard Scarce, the foursome hit a new national record of 7:04.07 at this year’s World Championships. There in Fukuoka, they ultimately placed 6th. Had Korea produced its time of 7:01.73, they would have beaten Australia for the bronze.

Hwang has already earned a bronze at this competition, placing 3rd in the 100m freestyle. Pan Zhanle of China won that race in a historic 46.97 and tonight the 19-year-old posted a 1:44.77 anchor on China’s relay to put Hwang on notice for the individual 200m free event.