Meilutyte Swims #8 100 BR Performance Ever, McSharry Becomes First Irishwoman Under 1:06

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

The preliminary heats of the women’s 100 breaststroke at the 2023 World Championships were topped by two European women, Lithuania’s Ruta Meilutyte and Ireland’s Mona McSharry.

Meilutyte clocked a 1:04.67, which was the fastest heat time and the seventh-fastest 100 breast time ever. Her performance was her first time breaking the 1:05 barrier since 2013, when she set the (former) world record in the event with a time of 1:04.35. Meanwhile, McSharry swam a time of 1:05.55 to break her own Irish record time of 1:06.04 from April 2023.

All-Time Top Performances, Women’s 100-Meter Breaststroke:

Lilly King, United States — 1:04.13 (2017) Ruta Meilutyte, Lithuania — 1:04.35 (2013) Yulia Efimova, Russia — 1:04.36 (2017) Ruta Meilutye, Lithuania — 1:04.42 (2013) Jessica Hardy, United States — 1:04.45 (2009) Ruta Meilutyte, Lithuania — 1:04.52 (2013) Lilly King, United States — 1:04.53 (2017) Ruta Meilutye, Lithuania — 1:04.67 (2023)

Meilutyte now vaults to the position of gold medal favorite in the 100 breast, as her time beat out Lilly King‘s 1:04.75 from Nationals to become the 2023 world-leading time. McSharry’s time is ranked sixth in the World.

After retiring from swimming in 2019, Meilutyte made a comeback in late 2021 and raced at the 2022 World Championships, where she won bronze in the 100 breast and gold in the 50 breast. In December 2022, she broke the world record in the short course 50 breast. Prior to Worlds, her best 100 breast time post-comeback was a 1:06.02 from 2022 Worlds.

McSharry has set the Irish record twice in the last year. She first swam a 1:06.04 in April to erase her 1:06.29 mark from 2021, and then went 1:05.55 at Worlds. She holds the 18 fastest Irish performances in the history of the women’s 100 breast.