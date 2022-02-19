Meilutyte Takes Two Golds While Tetervkova Steals 200 Breast LTU Record

2022 LITHUANIAN WINTER CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2022 Lithuanian Winter Championships wrapped up from Alytus today, with Olympic champion Ruta Meilutyte back in the water racing once again.

The once-retired breaststroking prodigy, who won Olympic gold in London as just a 15-year-old, is continuing to show signs she is getting more serious about a potential international competition combeback. She hung up her goggles in 2019, however, late last year Meilutyte revealed she was training and wound up racing at December’s Lithuanian Short Course Championships.

Her time of 29.33 at that meet would have won the event at last year’s European Short Course Championships.

This weekend, Meilutyte topped the long course podium twice, clinching the women’s 50m breast in a time of 30.24 and also taking 50m free gold in 25.19.

The former performance looks to be her fastest since 2017 while the latter 50m free outing tonight fell within .15 of her own national record. She owns that Lithuanian standard with the 25.04she produced in 2018.

Making some noise in the 200m breast event was teammate Kotryna Teterevkova, who actually overtook a Meilutyte national record en route to gold.

Teterevkova roared to the wall in a time of 2:22.88, obliterating Meilutyte’s previous national mark of 2:25.62 that’s been on the books since 2017.

Entering these championships, Teterevkova’s personal best 200m breast time was represented by the 2:25.98 she produced in the 2021 European Championships semi-final. However, tonight, splitting 1:08.55/1:14.33, the teen got it done in spades to make history.

This is the second Meilutyte record that Teterevkova has gobbled up, as she overtook Meilutyte’s 2:22.21 SCM 200 breast record with a strong 2:21.81 at last year’s European Short Course Championships.