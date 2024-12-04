McKeown Repeats As Female Athlete of the Year At AIS Awards; Boxall Named Coach of the Year

Kaylee McKeown and Dean Boxall were recognized for their achievements this year at the Australian Institute of Sport (AIS) Awards on Wednesday.

McKeown was named Australia’s Female Able-Athlete of the Year, winning the award for the second straight time after a standout performance at the Paris Olympics that included repeating as Olympic champion in the women’s 100 and 200 backstroke.

The 23-year-old became the first Australian in any sport to win four individual gold medals at the Olympics, defending her titles in the 100 and 200 back while also winning silver in the women’s 4×100 medley relay, and bronze in both the 200 IM and the mixed 4×100 medley relay.

Prior to McKeown winning the award in 2023, the last swimmer to be named AIS Female Athlete of the Year was Emily Seebohm in 2015.

Ariarne Titmus, who won four medals in Paris including a pair of golds in the women’s 400 free and 4×200 free relay, was also a finalist for the award.

Boxall, who coaches Titmus along with nine other swimmers who qualified for the Paris Olympic team, was named Coach of the Year, marking the second straight year a swimming coach won the award with Rohan Taylor claiming last year’s title.

Along with Titmus, Boxall coached the likes of Mollie O’Callaghan, Elijah Winnington, Shayna Jack, Brianna Throssell, Kai Taylor, Jack Cartwright and Jamie Perkins to medals in Paris, and he also landed Jaclyn Barclay and Jenna Forrester on the Olympic team for a total of 10 swimmers, nearly a quarter of the roster.

“What an incredible year for two incredible programs – our Olympic and Paralympic programs. Congratulations to Kaylee and Dean – and all our finalists,” said Swimming Australia CEO Rob Woodhouse.

“I’d also like to thank the Australian Government for their ongoing support of our athletes including record funding for high performance sport and their commitment to LA Olympics and Brisbane 2032.”

The Australian Dolphins Swim Team was a finalist for High Performance Program of the Year, and was won by Paddle Australia.

Other notable finalists included Cameron McEvoy for Male Able-Athlete of the Year, the Australia women’s 4×100 free relay for Team of the Year, and McKeown and Titmus were both finalists for Performance of the Year.

For the Paralympic athletes, Tim Hodge and Tom Gallagher were both nominated for Male Para-Athlete of the Year, while Alexa Leary was a finalist for Female Para-Athlete of the Year.

Callum Simpson, 17, was a finalist for Emerging Athlete of the Year after winning three medals, including two gold, at the Paralympics in Paris. He won gold in the men’s 100 free S8 and the mixed 4×100 medley relay 34 pts.

