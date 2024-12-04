Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Rex Maurer Discusses Move to Texas, Bowman Training, and 500 Free American Record

Comments: 1

Rex Maurer is coming off of the meet of is career, going 6-for-6 in lifetime bests across freestyle, backstroke, and IM events. This was highlighted by a 4:04.45 in the 500 free, which broke the hours-old American record set my his Texas training partner, Carson Foster. Maurer gives perspective on why he left Stanford to come to Texas, what training with Bob Bowman is like, and how the longhorns look to approach the rest of the NCAA season.

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

Music: Otis McDonald
www.otismacmusic.com

In This Story

1
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Bobthebuilderrrocks
46 minutes ago

THANK YOU COLEMAN!!! 🐐🐐🙌🏻🙌🏻﻿

1
0
Reply

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!