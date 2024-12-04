Rex Maurer Discusses Move to Texas, Bowman Training, and 500 Free American Record

Rex Maurer is coming off of the meet of is career, going 6-for-6 in lifetime bests across freestyle, backstroke, and IM events. This was highlighted by a 4:04.45 in the 500 free, which broke the hours-old American record set my his Texas training partner, Carson Foster. Maurer gives perspective on why he left Stanford to come to Texas, what training with Bob Bowman is like, and how the longhorns look to approach the rest of the NCAA season.

