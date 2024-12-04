Eswatini Swimming Association Suspends Damien de Sousa For Disciplinary Issues

The Eswatini Swimming Association (ESA) has temporarily suspended swimmer Damien de Sousa for disciplinary issues.

First reported by the Times of Swaziland and later confirmed by the federation, de Sousa was handed the suspension after failing to attend a mandatory training camp prior to the national team heading to the Africa Aquatics Zone IV Championships in Namibia.

The suspension will result in de Sousa missing the competition, which began on Wednesday and will run through Sunday in the Namibian capital of Windhoek.

ESA Secretary General Nozipho Mahlalela confirmed the suspension and said the federation will investigate de Sousa’s absence at the training camp.

“I can confirm that Damien de Sousa has been suspended from all association activities pending an investigation,” she said, according to the Times of Swaziland. “The decision to suspend the athlete was made following his failure to attend the mandatory training camp, which was deemed a violation of association regulations.

“I am confident that our athletes will make us proud and return home with a multitude of medals.”

Eswatini sent a total of 18 swimmers to the event. They won 16 medals at last year’s event in Angola, with de Sousa contributing with a bronze medal.

de Sousa was born in 2006, meaning he’ll be 18 by the end of the year.

At the Golfino Spring Gala in October, he set a National Record for 15-17 boys in the 50 breaststroke (LCM), clocking 30.84.

He has represented Eswatini in a handful of international competitions in recent years, most recently the Africa Aquatic Championships (LCM) in May, placing 29th in the men’s 50 free (25.75) and 28th in the 100 free (58.05).

Eswatini, formerly Swaziland, sent two swimmers, Hayley Hoy and Chadd Ning, to the 2024 Olympics in Paris. Ning held the previous 50 breaststroke age group record that was broken by de Sousa in October.