2024 U.S. Open Day 1 Timed Finals Live Recap

2024 U.S. Open Championships

December 4th -7th, 2023

Greensboro, N.C

Prelims: 9 am EST/ Finals 4 pm EST

SCY (25 yards)

Meet Central

Psych Sheets (pre-scratch)

Live Results

Day 1 of the US Open is happening tonight at 4pm EST, and night 1 just consists of 2 relays. The 4×50 medley and the 4×200 free. It should be a quick session, as there is only one heat of each event, and only one entry in the women’s 4×200 relay.

Women’s 200 Medley Relay

American Record: 1:31.51 — University of Virginia (2023)

US Open Record: 1:31.51 — University of Virginia (2023)

Meet Record: 1:36.46 — University of Arizona (2012)

Final Results:

Nation’s Capital Swim Club — 1:41.53 Queens University — 1:41.77 Fresno State — 1:42.07 Marshall University — 1:42.10

In a close four-way battle, it was the club team Nation’s Capital that got their hand on the wall before three universities. High school senior Gwyn Frick launched off a new personal best of 25.19 in the 50 back to give NCAP the lead, surpassing her previous best of 25.55. Teammates Caroline Agee, Sadie Buckley, and Alyssa Sagle followed up in 28.85, 24.53, and 22.96 to beat Division II powerhouse Queens University by a quarter of a second.

Men’s 200 Medley Relay

American Record: 1:20.98 — North Carolina State (2024)

U.S. Open Record: 1:20.15 — University of Florida (2024)

Meet Record: 1:23.02 — SwimMAC Carolina (2013)

Final Results:

Purdue University — 1:26.69 Loyola University Maryland (A) — 1:27.54 Loyola University Maryland (B) — 1:28.07 Queens University — 1:28.11 University of Utah — 1:29.57 Saint Louis University — 1:30.91 Florida Atlantic Aquatics — 1:33.67

Purdue took the first men’s event of the meet, swimming 1:26.69. This is almost two seconds faster than their A-team was at their own Invitational in November. Most notably, senior Brady Samuels popped a 20.31 on the butterfly leg. Behind them, Loyola Maryland secured 2nd and 3rd. Their A-team stopped the clock in 1:27.54, about two seconds slower than Loyola’s A-team at their H2ounds Invite two weeks ago.

Women’s 800 Free Relay

American Record: 6:45.91 — Stanford (2017)

U.S. Open Record: 6:45.91 — Stanford (2017)

Meet Record: 6:48.51 — University of Louisville (2017)

Final Results

Nation’s Capital Swim Club — 7:23.62

It was literally a one-team race for Nation’s Capital Swim Club as they claimed their second title of the night. 15-year-old Sadie Buckley shaved six tenths of a second off her 200 free best time from last month, leading off in 1:48.20. After her was NC State commit Emma Cigna, who split 1:48.33. Her best time from a flat start sits at 1:50.59, so this was a solid split for the high school junior. Rounding off the relay were Alyssa Sagle and Caroline Agee, with respective splits of 1:51.43 and 1:55.66.

Men’s 800 Free Relay

American Record: 6:03.42 — University of Texas (2023)

U.S Open Record: 6:02.26 — University of Cal, Berkeley (2024)

Meet Record: 6:12.43 — Club Wolverine (2007)

Final Results

Purdue University — 6:26.46 University of Utah — 6:30.99 Nation’s Capital Swim Club — 6:37.46 Queens University — 6:37.57 Florida Atlantic Aquatics — 6:49.81

Purdue senior Brady Samuels fired off a new best time of 1:34.06 to lead his team to the final title of the night. The pure sprinter’s previous best stood at 1:34.85 from an in-season meet in 2023. Also a part of the winning team, in order, was Blake Rowe (1:37.18), Walker Mattice (1:36.60), and Andy Kelly (1:38.62).

The University of Utah finished four and a half seconds behind Purdue to get the runner-up position. Utah’s Jones Lambert had the fastest flying split of the heat in 1:36.33.

The first day of individual competition will kick off tomorrow at 9:00 AM EST, featuring the 500 free, 200 IM, and 50 freestyle.