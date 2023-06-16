Matthew Koziol Commits to Florida State Seminoles for Fall 2023

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Sprinter Matthew Koziol from the high school class of 2023 has announced his commitment to swim for the Florida State Seminoles beginning this fall.

Koziol, a native of Saint Johns, FL, who has competed for Planet Swim Aquatics and Nease High School, will remain in-state. Last fall, he helped lead Nease to the FHSAA Class 3 championship. He was a key part of two winning relays, anchoring 200 medley in 20.60 and the 400 free relay in 45.75. He also finished tied for 3rd in the 50 free (20.96) and 3rd in the 100 free (46.26).

As the results from last fall’s championships suggest, Koziol is primarily a sprint free specialist.

Best SCY Times

50 free – 20.50

100 free – 45.78

200 free – 1:45.59

100 back – 55.23

100 fly – 54.75

Koziol will join a Seminoles squad that has had plenty of ACC success in the sprint freestyles under head coach Neal Studd, but has relatively struggled the last few ACC Championships. Still, FSU had Jokubas Keblys, Ian Cooper, Arijus Pavlidi, and Peter Varjasi make the B or C final on the 50 free or the 100 free last season. The first three are all slated to return, and Varjasi could he elects to take advantage of a fifth year of eligibility.

The Seminoles incoming class for this fall includes Kosziol, Tobias Schulrath, Mehdi El Aoufir, Jack Stokvis, Nico Cecchi, Andrew Rich, and Mathew Iverson.

