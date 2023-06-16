NCAA ‘B’ Finalist Brian Benzing Transferring to Indiana for 5th Year (2024-2025)

One of the top mid-major swimmers Brian Benzing has announced on Instagram that he will be transferring to Indiana to use his COVID-19 fifth year of eligibility during the 2024-2025 season.

First off I’d like to thank my family, friends, and coaches that have helped me get to where I am and gave me this amazing opportunity.

To my Towson family, I’m not done yet, I’m gonna finish what I started.

With that being said, I’d like to announce my verbal commitment to use my 5th year of eligibility at Indiana University. Go Hoosiers!

Benzing has spent three years at Towson so far and will compete in his senior year this upcoming season. As a freshman, Benzing won the 100 breast (52.57), was second in the 200 breast (1:58.38), and third in the 200 IM (1:47.07) at the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) Championships.

He improved as a sophomore and won the 100 breast in a 52.34 and was second in the 200 breast (1:55.33) and 200 IM (1:46.62). A few weeks later, he competed at the Princeton Last Chance meet, improving upon his personal best in the 100 breast as he swam a 51.95. He went on to qualify for NCAAs, swimming another personal best as he finished 13th in a 51.66. He was just off of making the A final as he swam a 51.47 in prelims.

As a junior, Benzing swept his events at conferences. He won the 100 breast in a 51.25, the 200 IM in a 1:44.41, and the 100 fly in a 46.25. Once again, Benzing competed at NCAAs and finished 15th in the 100 breast swimming a 51.48.

His best SCY times are:

100 breast: 51.25

200 breast: 1:55.33

200 IM: 1:44.41

100 fly: 46.25

Benzing is a solid pickup for the Hoosiers. The team graduates their top 100 breaststroke Van Mathias who switched up his events for his fifth year and finished second in the 100 breast at 2023 NCAAs in a 50.60. The Hoosiers are also home to Josh Matheny who won the B final of the 100 breast this past season at NCAAs in a 50.99. Matheny will be in starting his senior season when Benzing arrives for his fifth year.

The Indiana men won the 2023 Big Ten team title and finished fourth at NCAAs, only five points behind Texas. In addition to his value at the NCAA level, Benzing’s personal best times would have been second in the 100 breast, ninth in the 200 breast, 11th in the 100 fly, and 11th in the 200 IM at the 2023 Big Ten Championships.