Matt Grevers on Leadership Roles, Resting Strategies of Energy Standard (Video)

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – MATCH 9

Reported by Ben Dornan.

MEN’S 100 BACK

Going into. the race Kolesnikov was the favorite here with the fastest time in the individual event so far this season and an even quicker time from a relay leadoff. Kolesnikov was not, however, the favorite at the 50 when he touched in 7th with a 24.61.

Kolesnikov had a massive last 50 though, swimming a field-leading 25.04 to come within 0.5 seconds of even splitting the race.

The other two in the heat who have won the event this season; Irie and Ryan went 3-4 as Iron’s Glinta was able to sneak ahead for second place.