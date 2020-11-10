Matt Grevers on Leadership Roles, Resting Strategies of Energy Standard (Video)

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – MATCH 9
- Monday, November 9th: 10AM – 12 noon CET (4AM – 6AM U.S. Eastern, 6PM – 8PM Japan)
- Tuesday, November 10th: 10AM – 12 noon CET (4AM – 6AM U.S. Eastern, 6PM – 8PM Japan)
- Duna Arena – Budapest, Hungary
- Short Course Meters (SCM) Format
- ISL Technical Handbook
- 2020 ISL Scoring Format
- 2020 ISL Prize Money and Bonuses
- How To Watch
- Omega Results
- Teams: Energy Standard/Iron/Tokyo Frog Kings/Toronto Titans
Reported by Ben Dornan.
MEN’S 100 BACK
Going into. the race Kolesnikov was the favorite here with the fastest time in the individual event so far this season and an even quicker time from a relay leadoff. Kolesnikov was not, however, the favorite at the 50 when he touched in 7th with a 24.61.
Kolesnikov had a massive last 50 though, swimming a field-leading 25.04 to come within 0.5 seconds of even splitting the race.
The other two in the heat who have won the event this season; Irie and Ryan went 3-4 as Iron’s Glinta was able to sneak ahead for second place.