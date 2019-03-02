Mark Nikolaev Swims 44.9 100 Back on Day 3 of WACs

2019 WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday-Saturday, February 27th-March 2nd

University of Houston. Houston, TX

Short Course Yards

TEAM SCORES (POST-DAY 3)

WOMEN

1. Northern Arizona University 514.5 2. New Mexico State University 389 3. Northern Colorado, University 346.5 4. California Baptist University 315 5. Idaho, University of 312 6. C S U Bakersfield 275 7. Grand Canyon University 254 8. Seattle University 66

MEN

1. Grand Canyon University 472 2. U.S. Air Force Academy 418 3. California Baptist University 398.5 4. University of Wyoming 396 5. University of Nevada Las Vegas 317.5 6. C S U Bakersfield 226 7. Seattle University 104

Northern Arizona and Grand Canyon remain in the lead going into the final day of competition. Northern Arizona has built what now appears to be an insurmountable lead, and should have the title locked up.

Mark Nikolaev swam under 45 seconds for the 2nd time this season in the 100 back, posting a 44.91 for a decisive win in the men’s 100 back. Nikolaev’s season best of 44.61 sits as the 2nd fastest time in the NCAA this season. He went on to lead off the winning 400 medley relay in 45.22. The rest of the Grand Canyon relay consisted of Asahi Nagahata, Daniil Antipov, and Florent Janin respectively, culminating in a 3:09.39, off their season best by over half a second.

Antipov took a title of his own, winning the 100 fly with a 46.11, touching just off his own meet record of 46.08. Eric Tolman (CBU) won a tight race in the 100 breast, finishing in 53.39 to Zach Nelson’s (Air Force) 53.51.

Autumn D’Arcy, a Cal State Bakersfield freshman, dominated the women’s 100 fly, swimming a 52.58, after posting a 52.56 in prelims. That time is likely just ever so slightly off what it will take to qualify for the NCAAs. We have the cut estimated at 52.30.

