Schillinger Likely Qualifies For NCAAs on Day 3 of C-USA

CONFERENCE USA – WOMEN

TEAM SCORES (POST DAY 3)

1. Florida International Univ. 646.5 2. Rice University 549.5 3. North Texas, University of 379 4. Marshall University 307 5. Florida Atlantic University 213 6. Old Dominion University 189

Florida International was a tough force both in the pool and on the boards in the 3rd day of competition, expanding their lead over Rice to nearly 100 points. They had yet another dominant diving day, this time posting a 1-2-3-5-6 finish in the 1 meter diving. That charge was led, again, by Maha Gouda.

Additionally, FIU won 3 of 6 swimming events on the day. Freshman Holly Shephard used a strong middle 200 to speed to a win in the 400 IM, clocking a 4:15.27. She was 2:16.30 on the middle 200, by far the fastest split of anyone else in the field. Senior Naomi Ruele took the 100 back, swimming a 52.51 to win the race by well over a second. Our projected invite time for this year’s NCAAs is 52.50, giving Ruele a real shot at earning an invite. Ruele (52.69), Carita Luukkanen (1:00.73), Stephanie Hussey (53.37), and Helga Fodor (49.70) teamed up for a 3:36.49 to win the 400 medley relay.

Emmabeth Jensen, a North Texas senior, won the 100 fly with a 53.80, pulling away on the 2nd 50 to grab the title. Ellery Parish, a Rice sophomore, edged out a victory in the 200 free, touching in 1:46.49, just ahead of a two-way tie for second between Leigh McGee and Catherine Bendziewicz (1:46.66). The 3 essentially swam stroke-for-stroke, never separating by more than 4-tenths of a second.

Marie-Claire Schillinger won the 100 breast, posting a 59.68. That time will likely earn Schillinger an invitation to the NCAAs coming up in a few weeks. Our estimated cut is 59.94.