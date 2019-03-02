Luca Urlando Rattles Phelps and Dressel NAG Records in College Station

COLLEGE STATION SECTIONALS

February 28th-March 3rd, 2019

Texas A&M University, College Station, Texas

25y (SCY) prelims/50m (LCM) finals

Fresh off of breaking the 200 free NAG record last night, DART Swimming’s Gianluca Urlando had himself another day College Station. The biggest win margin of the night came from the 16-year-old, who scared Michael Phelps‘ long course 200 fly record (1:54.58), splitting 25.98/28.61/29.83/31.34 en route to a 1:55.76 finish – his best is 1:55.21. Urlando set the short course NAG record of 1:40.91 in December. In second in that race was 21-year-old Hector Ruvalcaba Cruz in 2:01.81, and in third, Katy Aquatics’ Seung Joon Ahgn in 2:03.22.

At the end of the night, Urlando became the second 16-year-old in U.S. history to break :50 in the 100m free, with only Caeleb Dressel’s 49.28 ahead of him. He led off DART’s winning relay in 49.97, a new best time by over 3.5 seconds; it was the fastest split in the field by two full seconds. Eric Fierro (55.96), Connor Daniels (52.08), and Christopher Ranlett (52.21) followed him for a final time of 3:30.22. Lakeside Aquatic Club was second in 3:31.29, and Nitro was just behind in 3:31.98.

National teamer and Texas A&M alum Lisa Bratton picked up a win in the 200m back, going 2:10.94 (31.50/33.33/33.46/32.65) in the 200 back. Behind her was University of Texas alum Madisyn Cox in 2:12.86, and in third, 15-year-old Ana Herceg of Nitro Swimming. Aggie alum Juan Jose Rocha de Murga won the men’s race in 2:03.58 (29.14/30.94/32.08/31.42), with Nitro’s Greyson Alarcon, 18, following in 2:04.77. In third was Club Wolverine’s Abraham Apfel, going 2:06.38.

Beryl Gastaldello, also a Texas A&M post-grad, won the women’s 100m free in 55.64 (27.05/28.59). Teammate Sara Gibson followed in 56.17, and 17-year-old Quinn Schaedler was third in 56.44. 28-year-old William Wagner won the men’s race in 50.64 (24.59/26.05), and Aggie post-grad Steven Richardson was touched second in 50.88. Auburn commit Jack Armstrong was third in 51.13.

Magnolia Aquatic Club’s Lillie Nordmann, 16, won the women’s 200m fly in 2:12.44 (29.78/33.96/34.10/34.60). Texas A&M’s Jing Quah was just .01 behind, splitting 29.93/34.00/34.13/34.49. Arizona State commit Lindsay Looney, representing Metroplex, touch third in 2:13.42.

Madisyn Cox topped the women’s 400m free in 4:13.71 (1:01.37/1:04.54/1:05.22/1:02.58). Behind her was Magnolia’s Kaitlynn Sims in 4:14.73, and in third, Sarah Gibson in 4:19.05. Also of note: 13-year-old Jillian Cox dropped over seven seconds to take sixth place in 4:23.27. Texas commit Coby Carrozza split 57.49/59.91.59.76/57.94 to top the men’s race in 3:55.10. Dart’s Connor Daniels was the only other swimmer under 4:00, taking second in 4:01.97. 25-year-old Jacob Ores was third in 4:01.97.

PASA’s team of Grace Anderson (57.92), Brooke Schaffer (56.93), Sarah Snyder (58.60), and Alexandra Rudolph (58.49) won the women’s 400 free relay in 3:51.48. Metroplex’s team was second in 3:54.58 and Club Wolverine took third in 3:54.79.