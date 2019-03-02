Claire Tuggle Blasts Sub-2:00 200 IM, 4:43 500 at Carlsbad Sectionals

2019 CARLSBAD SECTIONALS

February 28th-March 3rd, 2019

Carlsbad, California

25y (SCY)

14-year-old Claire Tuggle blasted a 4:43.27 500 free to headline night two of the 2019 Carlsbad Sectionals. Her best time is 4:41.36, but that was previously her only time under 4:46.43. Behind her Friday night was Liberty Williams of Riverside Aquatics in 4:46.96, and North Coast’s Greta Fanta in 4:47.14.

Brea’s Justina Kozan kicked off the night with a win in the 100 fly, splitting 24.85/27.57 for a 52.42. Rancho San Dieguito’s Mia Kragh took second in 53.32, and 31-year-old Danielle Hermann, of Clovis, was third in 53.41. 19-year-old Michael Andrew won the men’s race in 46.59 (21.63/46.59), followed by Rose Bowl’s Daniel Syrkin in 47.60. Rancho San Dieguito’s Stephan Lukashev took third in 48.14.

Stanford commit Alexandra Crisera won the women’s 100 back in 52.84 (25.84/27.00). 23-year-old Linnea Mack, a UCLA grad, took second in 53.17. Nova’s Ayla Spitz touched third in 53.38. Ohio State commit Jonah Cooper was the first of two swimmers under :49 in the 100 back, splitting 23.28/24.86 to win in 48.14. Rose Bowl’s Mark McCrary took second in 48.79, and Douglas Nogueira was third in 49.00.

Georgia commit Zoie Hartman, who represents Crow Canyon, won the 200 IM by over a second. She split 25.84/29.18/33.58/28.39 for a 1:56.99. Justina Kozan was second in 1:58.27. Claire Tuggle took third in 1:59.62, a lifetime best by over 2.5 seconds. Michael Andrew won the men’s race handily in 1:44.43 (22.53/25.62/30.03/26.25). Alto’s Jonathan Affeld took second in 1:48.89, and Ben Dillard (a USC commit representing the Sierra Marlins) was third in 1:49.14.

The Brea Aquatics team of Emily Trieu (56.48), Justina Kozan (1:01.96), Zephanie Koh (54.46), and Samantha Pearson (49.70) combined to win the women’s 400 medley relay in 3:42.60. Clovis’ team was just behind in 3:42.73, and Irvine Novaquatics took third in 3:45.62. On the men’s side, the Rose Bowl team of Ronald Dalmacio (49.45), James Lee (55.98), Daniel Syrkin (47.13), and William Blake (44.96) won in 3:17.52. Orinda Aquatics was second in 3:20.17 and the Sierra Marlins were just behind in 3:21.45,