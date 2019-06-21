Manaudou Blasts 21.73 50 Free Prelim In Return To Racing At Sette Colli

2019 SETTE COLLI TROPHY

28-year-old Olympic champion Florent Manaudou produced a statement-making swim this morning at the 2019 Sette Colli Trophy in Rome, making his return to competitive racing in style.

While competing on day 1 of the 3-day meet, the 2012 Olympic gold medalist fired off a quick 21.73 to take the 2nd seed behind Brazil’s Bruno Fratus in the men’s 50m freestyle heats. The pair represented the only swimmers to dive under 22 seconds out of the morning, with the next fastest coming in the form of America’s Michael Andrew, who punched the wall at the same time as Italian Santo Condorelli in 22.06.

After taking a step back from the sport after taking 50m free silver in Rio, the Frenchman announced that he would return to competitive swimming full time, signing with the Energy Standard team of the International Swim League.

Manaudou’s personal best in the 50m free rests at a wicked-fast 21.19, a mark which ties him as the 5th fastest ever. The fact the man is already into the 21-high territory in prelims of his first meet is a good sign the beast of old is making his way back.