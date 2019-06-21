Sam Stewart Posts Lifetime Best 200 Free on Day 1 of NAC Summer Sizzler

2019 BridgeAthletic Summer Sizzler

June 20-22nd

Nashville, TN

Hosted by Nashville Aquatic Club

Results on MeetMobile – “2019 BridgeAthletic Summer Sizzler”

The NAC Summer Sizzler kicked off on Thursday in Nashville. Former Texas Longhorn Sam Stewart posted a lifetime best in the 200 free. Stewart won the men’s 200 free with a 1:51.60, shedding .29 seconds off his personal best. Stewart swam prelims of the 400 IM, posting a 4:41.25, but scratched finals to focus on the 200.

Gabi Albiero won the women’s 200 free with a 2:05.02. Runner-up Audrey Orange posted a 2:04.87 in prelims, blowing past her personal best by over 2 seconds. Albiero went on to win the women’s 100 fly, clocking a 1:00.77 for a new best time. Letitia Sim came into the meet with a 100 breast time of 1:11.99. Sim then swam a 1:10.83 in prelims, and 1:09.55 in finals to win the event. Trey Sheils won a tight race in the men’s 100 breast with Max Verheyen. Sheils swam a 1:05.62, narrowly outsplitting Verheyen on the 2nd 50. Verheyen finished in 1:05.67.

Spencer Jyawook roared to victory in the men’s 100 fly. Jyawook swam a 55.66, getting his hands on the wall ahead of Philip Adejumo (55.95). Jyawook narrowly outsplit Adejumo on both 50s, 26.13 to 26.27 on the first, and 29.53 to 29.68 on the second. Jyawook’s personal best before the meet was 58.99.

Nina Mollin won the women’s 400 IM, cracking the 5:00 barrier. Mollin touched the wall in 4:59.33 after getting out to a quick 1:05.56 start off the fly leg. Verheyen went on to win the men’s 400 IM, swimming a 4:37.29. That time comes in a ways off his best time of 4:29.84. Evan Petty won a tight race in the men’s 50 back with Colin Bitz. Petty clocked a 27.47, with Bitz just behind at 27.50. Krista Wheeler won the women’s 50 back as the only swimmer under 30 seconds. Wheeler swam a 29.82, just .01 seconds off her personal best.