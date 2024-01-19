Malta To Host European Aquatics Men’s Champions League Final Four Through 2026

Courtesy: European Aquatics

European Aquatics is delighted to announce that the Men’s Water Polo Champions League Final Four competition will be hosted in 2024, 2025 and 2026 in Malta at the National Pool Complex.

The bid from the Aquatic Sports Association of Malta (ASA) satisfies all key European Aquatics requirements and has the full support of the Maltese government.

Contested by the top teams from across Europe, the Champions League (which started in 1963 as the European Cup) is the continent’s most prestigious professional water polo club competition.

The spectacular Final Four event provides an exciting climax to the water polo season, which runs from September to June, and all eyes will now be on Malta to see who is crowned the next European champions.

President Antonio Silva said, “The ASA of Malta has a very strong tradition in water polo, and we are absolutely confident in their capabilities to organise a high-level event to the standards of European Aquatics.

First Vice President Josip Varvodic added: “Malta is well known for its love of water polo and the best players from all over the world come to Malta to play in local Clubs in the summer league. I want to thank Dr Clifton Grimma, the Minister of Sport who gave his unconditional support for hosting of this event, and especially the President of ASA Malta, Karl Izzo, who has been living water polo his entire life. He will, no doubt, be an excellent host for the Men’s Champions League Final Four.

The quarterfinal group stage of the 2023/24 men’s Champions League begins in March, when the remaining eight teams – VK Novi Beograd, VK Jadran Split, Pro Recco, CN Marseille, Zodiac CNAB, AN Brescia, FTC Telekom Budapest and Olympiacos SFP – will battle it out for a place in the highly-anticipated Final Four, which will be held from 6-8 June on the picturesque Mediterranean island.

ASA President Karl Izzo said, “Organising an event like the water polo Champions League Final Four is a dream for a small nation like Malta.

“We are thrilled to be given this opportunity by European Aquatics to host such a big event.”

“We will work hard for this. We will upgrade our facilities and our pool where we will be playing.”

“We are extremely excited to have such strong teams coming to our island for the next three seasons.”

Malta’s Minister for Education, Sport, Youth, Research, and Innovation Dr Clifton Grima commented, “It means a lot for us to be hosting this prestigious event, which is one of the highlights of the water polo season.

“Water polo is very important in the Maltese ecosystem.”

“We are always ready for a challenge and are looking forward to welcoming the top players and top clubs to our country in June.”

The confirmation of the Final Four venue is part of the following adaptations to the 2024 European Calendar that are now approved by European Aquatics.

Artistic Swimming

Youth, 22 – 26 May, 2024 Athens, Greece – No Change

Junior, 28 June – 2 July, 2024 Cottonera, Malta – New Dates

Diving

Junior, 8 – 14 July, 2024 Rzeszow, Poland – New Dates & New Host

Open Water Swimming

Junior, 5 – 7 July, 2024 Vienna, Austria – New Dates & New Host

Open Water Cup

Leg 1 16 March, 2024 – Eilat, Israel (TBC)

Leg 2 18 May, 2024 – Piombino, Italy

Leg 3 29 June, 2024 – Barcelona, Spain

Leg 4 31 August, 2024 – Ohrid, North Macedonia

Leg 5 14 September, 2024 – Belgrade, Serbia

Leg 6 21 September, 2024 – Ražanac, Croatia

Swimming

Junior, 2 – 7 July, 2024 Vilnius, Lithuania – No Change