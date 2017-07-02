Maine Swimming Next LSC to Ban Young Swimmers from Wearing Tech Suits

Maine Swimming announced a new suit policy that would ban younger age groupers from suiting up until they get to a certain age. They follow similar policy amendments made by both the Southern California and Arkansas LSCs. Maine Swimming actually writes at the top of their policy amendment that their rules were adapted from Southern California Swimming.

The new Maine LSC policy, effective September 1 of this year, states that:

Swimmers 10 and under may not wear tech suits at any Maine Swimming sanctioned meets.

11- and 12-year-olds can only wear tech suits at these meets: JOs, Bowdoin Open, YMCA States and MSIII.

There are no restrictions on swimmers 13 and older.

No suits with bonded seams, kinetic tape, or mesh seams are allowed.

Here is the full list of banned suits, and the full policy amendment, courtesy of Maine Swimming. Banned suits are what one might expect when they think of a tech suit– Arena, Speedo LZR, Dolfin, and other performance brands.

In Southern California, tech suits were banned for all age group competition EXCEPT for Winter and June Age Group Invitationals as well as JO’s. They also banned tech suits for all swimmers aged 5-10 for any Southern California sanctioned meet, which is what Maine also did. Arkansas banned tech suit usage for all children 12 and under EXCEPT for during finals sessions of a prelims/finals meet as well as any meet at the sectional level or higher.