Madison Kennedy & Zach Harting Both Dive In At 2024 Swim Meeting Bolzano

2024 SWIM MEETING BOLZANO

Saturday, November 2nd & Sunday, November 3rd

Bolzano, Italy

SCM (25m)

Results

This year’s edition of the annual Swim Meeting Bolzano in Italy may not have had as stacked of fields as in the past, but two notable Americans popped out from the results of the 2-day event held over the weekend.

27-year-old Zach Harting and 36-year-old Madison Kennedy were both among the competitors who took on multiple events, with each taking home a gold from among their pieces of hardware.

Harting, a 2020 Olympian, produced a time of 23.77 to win the men’s 50m butterfly and also bagged bronze in the men’s 100m IM (56.29).

Harting was also in the water for the 100m fly where he nabbed silver in 51.86 as well as the 50m back where he notched 24.81 for another bronze.

As for Kennedy, the sprinter made her presence known in the women’s 50m free where she claimed victory in 25.55 while also capturing 5th place in both teh 100m free (57.06) and the 100m IM (1:04.08).

Harting raced at this year’s U.S. Olympic Trials where he finished 4th in the 100m fly and 8th in the 200m fly.

Additional Notes