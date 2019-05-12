Madeline Vindiola Verbally Commits to Grand Canyon University

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Madeline Vindiola, a junior at Klein High School in suburban Houston, has verbally committed to Grand Canyon University. Vindiola will be joining GCU’s class of 2024.

Throughout her swim career, Vindiola has had multiple state appearances where she swims the 200 and 500 freestyle. This season, her 200 freestyle relay team won state and placed 3rd in the 400 freestyle relay.

Vindiola also has 7 NCSA Jr. National times and competed in the 2019 USA Swimming Junior National Championship 5km race in open water, where she finished 48th out of 68 competitors.

“Grand Canyon has everything I was looking for in a school. The team atmosphere is incredible and they seem like a genuine family. I will be able to pursue my career in nursing while continuing to swim all four years. I couldn’t be more grateful to the coaches for this opportunity. Lopes up!”

During her time at GCU, Vindiola plans on majoring in nursing, specifically in pediatric nursing.

This season, GCU’s women’s team placed first at the Western Athletic Conference Championships with 688.5 points.

Vindiola would have made finals in all of her events at this meet. She would have placed 8th in the 500 freestyle and 6th in the 200 backstroke behind future teammates Robyn Edwards (2:02.10) and Brigit Van Der Vegte (2:01.81).

She also would have placed 12th in both the 200 freestyle and the 100 backstroke.

Top SCY Times

500 freestyle (4:58.83)

200 freestyle (1:51.52)

1,000 freestyle (10:15.22)

1650 freestyle (17:12.18)

100 backstroke (57.43)

200 backstroke (2:02.89)

200 IM (2:08.44)

400 IM (4:34.98)

In addition to her high school swimming, Vindiola trains with the Premier Aquatics Club of Klein under coach Mike McCauley.

