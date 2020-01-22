MacNeil, Zhu & Brunzell Earn Big Ten Women’s Weekly Honors

Buckeyes Travel to Notre Dame for Shamrock Invitational Ohio State competes against Notre Dame, Iowa, Akron and Missouri State in two-day meet.

Burdisso Named Big Ten Men’s Swimmer and Freshman Of The Week Northwestern’s Federico Burdisso earned two awards, while OSU’s Joseph Canova was named B1G Men’s Diver of the Week.

Former NC State Champ Jane Donahue Announces Medical Retirement at Penn State Donahue, who scored in both the 100 & 200 breast at last year’s Big Ten Championships, says she made the decision after 5 years of battling with an injury.

Sprinter Mairin O’Brien Commits to Ohio State Mairin O’Brien, who lives in suburban Cleveland, is a lifelong Ohio State fan and was the 2019 Ohio Division II state runner-up in the 50 yard free.