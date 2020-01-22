Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

MacNeil, Zhu & Brunzell Earn Big Ten Women’s Weekly Honors

by SwimSwam 0

January 22nd, 2020 Big Ten, College

Courtesy: Big Ten Conference

Swimmer of the Week

Maggie MacNeil, Michigan

So. – London, Ont. – Sir Frederick Banting Secondary

  • Collected four first-place finishes in the win against Ohio State last weekend
  • Recorded first-place finishes and NCAA B-cut times in the 100-yard backstroke (51.09), 100-yard freestyle (48.10) and 100-yard butterfly (52.12)
  • Helped her 200-yard medley relay team finish first with a 1:37.38 time
  • Garners her third career Swimmer of the Week award
  • Last Michigan Swimmer of the Week: Maggie MacNeil (Dec. 11, 2019)

 

Diver of the Week

Joy Zhu, Minnesota

So. – Wuhan, China – Hubei Sports School

  • Recorded a pair of NCAA Zone qualifying scores at the Bruins Diving Invitational
  • Earned second place on the 1-meter with a score of 305.00
  • Secured third place on the 3-meter with a 310.50 total
  • Earns her third career Diver of the Week award
  • Last Minnesota Diver of the Week: Joy Zhu (Jan. 8, 2020)

Freshman of the Week

Hannah Brunzell, Northwestern

Västerås, Sweden – Västerås Simsällskap

  • Collected five first-place finishes in two meets last week
  • Tallied a first-place finish and an NCAA B-cut time in the 200-yard breaststroke (2:12.52) against Notre Dame
  • Finished first in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:01.76) with an NCAA B-cut time in Northwestern’s win against Iowa
  • Garners her sixth career Freshman of the Week and third is an as many weeks
  • Last Northwestern Freshman of the Week: Hannah Brunzell (Jan. 15, 2020)

 

 

2019-20 Big Ten Women’s Swimming and Diving Weekly Honorees
Sept. 25

S: Maggie MacNeil, So., MICH

D: Allie Klein, So., MICH

F: Kaitlynn Sims, MICH

 

Oct. 2

No selections

 

Oct. 9

S: Beata Nelson, Sr., WIS

D: Sam Tamborski, So., IOWA

F: Millie Sansome, IOWA

 

Oct. 16

S: Calypso Sheridan, Jr., NU

D: Sam Tamborski, So., IOWA

F: Hannah Brunzell, NU

 

Oct. 23

S: Abigal Cabush, So., ILL

D: Taylor Shegos, So., ILL

F: Mallory Jump, PUR

 

Oct. 30

S: Tevyn Waddell, Sr., MINN

D: Emily Bretscher, Jr., PUR

F: Claire Abbasse, PUR

 

Nov. 6

S/F: Hannah Brunzell, Fr., NU

D: Jayah Mathews, Sr., IOWA

 

Nov. 13

S: Lindsey Kozelsky, Sr., MINN

D: Jayah Mathews, Sr., IOWA

F: Sofia Chichaikina, RU

 

Nov. 20

S: Terka Grusova, So., RU

D: No Selection

F: Sofia Chichaikina, RU

 

Nov. 27

S: Calypso Sheridan, Jr., NU

D: Emily Bretscher, Jr., PUR

F: Hannah Brunzell, NU

 

Dec. 4

No selections

 

Dec. 11

S: Maggie MacNeil, So., MICH

D: Joy Zhu, So., MINN

F: Kaitlynn Sims, MICH

 

Dec. 18

S: Kelsey Drake, Jr., IOWA

D: Jayah Mathews, Jr., IOWA

F: Millie Sansome, IOWA

 

Dec. 25

No sections

 

Jan. 1

No selections

 

Jan. 8

S: Freya Rayner, Jr., OSU

D: Joy Zhu, So., MINN

F: Hannah Brunzell, NU

 

Jan. 15

S: Noelle Peplowski, So., IND

S: Beata Nelson, Sr., WIS

D: Emily Bretscher, Jr., PUR

F: Hannah Brunzell, NU

 

Jan. 22

S: Maggie MacNeil, So., MICH

D: Joy Zhu, So., MINN

F: Hannah Brunzell, NU

In This Story

Leave a Reply

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!