MacNeil, Zhu & Brunzell Earn Big Ten Women’s Weekly Honors

Swimmer of the Week
Maggie MacNeil, Michigan
So. – London, Ont. – Sir Frederick Banting Secondary
- Collected four first-place finishes in the win against Ohio State last weekend
- Recorded first-place finishes and NCAA B-cut times in the 100-yard backstroke (51.09), 100-yard freestyle (48.10) and 100-yard butterfly (52.12)
- Helped her 200-yard medley relay team finish first with a 1:37.38 time
- Garners her third career Swimmer of the Week award
- Last Michigan Swimmer of the Week: Maggie MacNeil (Dec. 11, 2019)
Diver of the Week
Joy Zhu, Minnesota
So. – Wuhan, China – Hubei Sports School
- Recorded a pair of NCAA Zone qualifying scores at the Bruins Diving Invitational
- Earned second place on the 1-meter with a score of 305.00
- Secured third place on the 3-meter with a 310.50 total
- Earns her third career Diver of the Week award
- Last Minnesota Diver of the Week: Joy Zhu (Jan. 8, 2020)
Freshman of the Week
Hannah Brunzell, Northwestern
Västerås, Sweden – Västerås Simsällskap
- Collected five first-place finishes in two meets last week
- Tallied a first-place finish and an NCAA B-cut time in the 200-yard breaststroke (2:12.52) against Notre Dame
- Finished first in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:01.76) with an NCAA B-cut time in Northwestern’s win against Iowa
- Garners her sixth career Freshman of the Week and third is an as many weeks
- Last Northwestern Freshman of the Week: Hannah Brunzell (Jan. 15, 2020)
2019-20 Big Ten Women’s Swimming and Diving Weekly Honorees
Sept. 25
S: Maggie MacNeil, So., MICH
D: Allie Klein, So., MICH
F: Kaitlynn Sims, MICH
Oct. 2
No selections
Oct. 9
S: Beata Nelson, Sr., WIS
D: Sam Tamborski, So., IOWA
F: Millie Sansome, IOWA
Oct. 16
S: Calypso Sheridan, Jr., NU
D: Sam Tamborski, So., IOWA
F: Hannah Brunzell, NU
Oct. 23
S: Abigal Cabush, So., ILL
D: Taylor Shegos, So., ILL
F: Mallory Jump, PUR
Oct. 30
S: Tevyn Waddell, Sr., MINN
D: Emily Bretscher, Jr., PUR
F: Claire Abbasse, PUR
Nov. 6
S/F: Hannah Brunzell, Fr., NU
D: Jayah Mathews, Sr., IOWA
Nov. 13
S: Lindsey Kozelsky, Sr., MINN
D: Jayah Mathews, Sr., IOWA
F: Sofia Chichaikina, RU
Nov. 20
S: Terka Grusova, So., RU
D: No Selection
F: Sofia Chichaikina, RU
Nov. 27
S: Calypso Sheridan, Jr., NU
D: Emily Bretscher, Jr., PUR
F: Hannah Brunzell, NU
Dec. 4
No selections
Dec. 11
S: Maggie MacNeil, So., MICH
D: Joy Zhu, So., MINN
F: Kaitlynn Sims, MICH
Dec. 18
S: Kelsey Drake, Jr., IOWA
D: Jayah Mathews, Jr., IOWA
F: Millie Sansome, IOWA
Dec. 25
No sections
Jan. 1
No selections
Jan. 8
S: Freya Rayner, Jr., OSU
D: Joy Zhu, So., MINN
F: Hannah Brunzell, NU
Jan. 15
S: Noelle Peplowski, So., IND
S: Beata Nelson, Sr., WIS
D: Emily Bretscher, Jr., PUR
F: Hannah Brunzell, NU
Jan. 22
S: Maggie MacNeil, So., MICH
D: Joy Zhu, So., MINN
F: Hannah Brunzell, NU
