BYU’s Sproul, UCSB’s Quarante Named Mountain Pacific Athletes Of The Week

Courtesy: Mountain Pacific Sports Federation

BRYNN SPROUL OF BYU

MPSF/TYR FEMALE ATHLETE OF THE WEEK



BYU sophomore Brynn Sproul (Las Vegas, NV) helped the Cougars to a home win over Nevada, while also competing against Denver (Jan. 17-18). On the first day, Sproul recorded first-place swims of 56.55 in the 100 back and 2:00.90 (a) in the 200 back, and then a second-place 5:07.89 (a) in the 500 free. On day two, she earned first-place in both the 1000 free (10:41.33) and 100 back (56.33). This is Sproul’s third career MPSF weekly award, including two this year.

MARCELLO QUARANTE OF UCSB

MPSF/TYR MALE ATHLETE OF THE WEEK

UC Santa Barbara senior Marcello Quarante (Scottsdale, AZ) helped keep the Gauchos undefeated on the year in a team dual win at Pacific (Jan. 17). He was an individual double-event winner in the 100 breast (56.79) and 200 breast (2:01.87), and recorded the fastest split in the meet (25.95 breast) for the second-place 200 medley relay. Quarante earns his first career MPSF weekly award.

