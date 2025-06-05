Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Luke Hobson on 200 Free World Record: “That’s the overall goal in my lifetime”

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Luke Hobson unleashed a big 200 free in Indianapolis, clocking a 1:43.73 to become the 5th fastest performer ever (and the first American to swim under 1:44 since 2009). Hobson was blunt about his goals moving forward, stating after the race that he’s shooting to win a world title, both individually and on a relay. He also said that in his lifetime, he’s working toward the world record of 1:42.00.

mahmoud
10 minutes ago

1.43.7 is an amazing time but I feel like Popovici is the only capable swimmer on the planet that could challenge the 1.42.00 flat WR because he has been under 1.43 before.

Crawler
Reply to  mahmoud
4 minutes ago

Two different swimmers, more power, less drag. Will be interesting to watch.

