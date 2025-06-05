Luke Hobson on 200 Free World Record: “That’s the overall goal in my lifetime”

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, June 3 – Saturday, June 7, 2025
- Indianapolis, Indiana
- Indiana University Natatorium
- LCM (50 meters)
Luke Hobson unleashed a big 200 free in Indianapolis, clocking a 1:43.73 to become the 5th fastest performer ever (and the first American to swim under 1:44 since 2009). Hobson was blunt about his goals moving forward, stating after the race that he’s shooting to win a world title, both individually and on a relay. He also said that in his lifetime, he’s working toward the world record of 1:42.00.
1.43.7 is an amazing time but I feel like Popovici is the only capable swimmer on the planet that could challenge the 1.42.00 flat WR because he has been under 1.43 before.
Two different swimmers, more power, less drag. Will be interesting to watch.