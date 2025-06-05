Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2025 U.S. World Trials: #5 Seeds Bell, Smith & Douglass Drop Events (Day 3 Prelims Scratches)

Comments: 2
by Mark Wild 2

June 05th, 2025 National, News

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 3 Prelims Heat Sheet

The fifth seed in the Men’s 400 IM, Kieran Smith, has scratched out of the event. Smith, who trains with the Florida Gators, finished 6th in last night’s 200 free, and while he could book a spot to Singapore as a reserve on the 4×200 free relay, with the addition of the 50s of stroke and the change in priorities, its much harder than it once was.

Smith, who anchored the silver medal winning 4×200 free in Paris last Summer, still has the 400 free, where he is seeded 2nd, and the 200 IM where he is the 3rd seed on his schedule.

Smith wasn’t the only fifth seed to drop an event today as Lucy Bell (5th – 400 IM) and Kate Douglass (5th – 50 Breast) also scratched. Bell, the NCAA champion in the 200 breast, finished 7th in that final last night, an event which Douglass won. Douglass, for her part, has opted out of the 50 breaststroke this morning after having added another individual event to her line-up courtesy of her 2nd place finish in the 50 butterfly.

After having pulled off a come-from-behind win the 200 fly, Bell’s Stanford teammate, Caroline Bricker has opted not to swim the 100 fly. Instead, Bricker will look to a second event to her Singapore schedule as she is now seeded 7th in the 400 IM, an event which she won at NCAAs and coincidentally beating this morning’s top three seeds.

See below for a full list of scratches:

Women’s 400 IM

Men’s 400 IM

  • #5 Kieran Smith (Ridgefield Aquatic) – 4:15.10
  • #22 Gabe Manteufel (Sandpipers of Nevada) – 4:21.93
  • #43 William Savarese (Univ. Of Michigan) – 3:44.01 Y

Women’s 100 Butterfly

Men’s 100 Butterfly

Women’s 50 Breaststroke

Men’s 50 Breaststroke

Women’s 50 Backstroke

  • #17 Bella Sims (Sandpipers of Nevada) – 1:00.88
  • #24 Grace Rabb (Longhorn Aquatics) – 1:01.43
  • #49 Annie Jia (Upper Dublin Aquatics) – 53.07

Men’s 50 Backstroke

 

In This Story

2
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

2 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Swimshark1
3 minutes ago

It appears that Maximus is done competing? I hope he didn’t give up after his 100 time.

0
0
Reply
Troyy
5 minutes ago

Thought Regan had scratched the 100 fly when I saw that title

2
0
Reply

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!