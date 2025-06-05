Canadian Olympic Trials Qualifier Rowynn Biffart Commits to ASU for 2026-27

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Rowynn Biffart from Medicine Hat in Alberta, Canada, has verbally committed to swim and study at Arizona State University beginning in the 2026-27 school year, joining fellow commit Alyssa Albertyn.

“ASU here I come! Thank you God for your guidance on my journey and I am so proud to announce my verbal commitment to continue my swimming and academic career at Arizona State University. To say I am truly blessed and excited is an understatement. This process has been amazing and I have had the opportunity to meet so many fantastic people along the way and I have learned so much. The immense support of my family, current Club AMAC & Coach Jordan Harper, former Coach Blair Hughes and friends has been unwavering, consistent and appreciated. I am forever grateful. Thank you so very much to Coach Herbie and Coach Derek for believing in me and offering me this amazing opportunity to become a Sun Devil! I cannot wait to be a part of such an awesome and talented team! FORKS UP!! 🔱😈”

A rising senior at Monsignor McCoy High School, Biffart does her year-round swimming at Alberta Marlin Aquatic Club. Her parents told SwimSwam, “Rowynn first learned how to swim at their family vacation home in Queen Creek, Arizona at the age of 3 and after that her family could not get her out of the water. Arizona has always held a special place in her heart as her family shared so many special memories there and she got to spend the majority of her time in the pool.

“Fast forward to today, to be offered the opportunity to continue her swimming and education career at ASU under the guidance of Head Coach Herbie Behm and the rest of the incredible coaching staff is a blessing in Biffart’s eyes. The university has been a dream of hers since a young girl and now full circle back to where it all started. Following the team and their success for many years and their overwhelming support for one another is a key reason for her commitment choice to ASU. [She] says ‘being a part of an incredible and supportive team culture is so very important, to have a team and coaches to communicate with and support is very exciting.’”

Biffart had early success in breaststroke and IM but has since added an array of freestyle and butterfly events to her repertoire. She was selected to the Swim Alberta Emerge Camp in 2023 and 2024 and to represent the Team Alberta Aspire Camp at the 2024 Denver Invitational. She has qualified for the Bell 2025 Canadian Swimming Trials in Victoria, BC in June and will wrap up her summer at the 2025 Speedo Canadian Short Course Championships in Sherbrooke, QC. She will be accompanied at both meets by AMAC head coach Jordan Harper.

Best LCM times (converted to SCY):

200 IM – 2:19.39 (2:02.69)

50 fly – 28.08 (24.66)

100 fly – 1:02.23 (54.80)

50 free – 26.69 (23.32)

100 free – 57.59 (50.44)

200 free – 2:05.78 (1:50.43)

200 breast – 2:38.06 (2:18.79)

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

